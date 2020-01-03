Amit Shah dares Rahul Gandhi to debate on Citizenship Act, says can provide Italian translation of law to him

Image Source : BJP'S TWITTER BJP will not move back even an inch on Citizenship Amendment Act: Amit Shah in Jodhpur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will not move back even an inch on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act. Addressing a rally in Jodhpur, Shah slammed the Congress party for spreading misinformation regarding the legislation. He said, even if all these parties come together, BJP will not move back even an inch on this issue of Citizenship Amendment Act. You can spread as much misinformation as you want.”

Throwing a challenge to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for debate, Amit Shah said, "Rahul Baba, if you have read the law please come anywhere for a debate on it. If you haven't read the law, I can help you with an Italian translation of it, please read the law."

Shah informed that the BJP has organised a public awareness campaign in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country. "Why did it have to be organized? Because the Congress which has got used to the politics of vote bank, has propagated this law."

Continuing his attack on the grand old party, the BJP chief said, "For vote-bank politics, Congress party is speaking against a great personality like Veer Savarkar as well. Congressmen should be ashamed of themselves."

Hitting out at Congress-led Rajasthan government over death of hundreds of infants in Kota, Shah said that CM Ashok Gehlot must focus on children who are dying instead of opposing Citizenship Amendment Act. "Gehlot ji, instead of opposing this (Citizenship Amendment Act) first focus on the children who are dying in Kota everyday, show some concern, mothers are cursing you," he said.

Opposition parties have criticised the amendment which allows non-Muslims an easier path to citizenship if they have come to India from three neighbouring countries before 2015 after facing religious persecution. However, the BJP has been in a fire fighting mode on the issue and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tried to give clarification on it during his rally at Delhi's Ramlila maidan.

The Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizendhip to Hindu, Christian, sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who entered on or before December 31, 2014.

ALSO READ | 'Are you Pakistan's ambassador?': Mamata Banerjee asks PM Modi