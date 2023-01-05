Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Amit Shah to flag off 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' in poll-bound Tripura today.

Jan Vishwas Yatra : Keeping an eye on the upcoming Assembly Election in Tripura, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' in the state today. Shah will flag off 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' from Dhamanagar in North Tripura district and Sabroom in South Tripura district on Thursday (January 5).

Tripura BJP will start Jan Vishwas Yatra programme to strengthen the party support base in the state.

The Yatra will last for eight days and cover around 60 constituencies of the state. The main purpose of the Yatra is to showcase the developmental works the BJP government has done since 2018.

BJP national president JP Nadda will be present on the concluding day of the yatra on January 12 (Thursday) when he will address the masses. Assembly polls in Tripura are slated for 2023.

Meanwhile, Shah's flight could not land at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala on Wednesday night due to poor visibility caused by thick fog, officials said. The flight had to be diverted to Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, they said.

ALSO READ: Assam: Home Minister Amit Shah's flight diverted to Guwahati due to thick fog in Agartala | WATCH

Latest India News