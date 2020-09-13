Home Minister Amit Shah, who was discharged from AIIMS on Aug 31, admitted again

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to AIIMS again.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who was discharged from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 31 after receiving post-COVID treatment, has been once again admitted to AIIMS, as he was facing breathking issues, multiple sources told IANS. However, the hospital did not come on record to confirm this.

Sources have informed that Amit Shah was admitted around 11 pm. on Saturday night. The Home Minister is being kept at the CN tower, a facility reserved for VVIPs. Shah is getting treatment under Dr Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS. His condition is said to be stable now.

Shah has been suffering from post-COVID ailments for a month now. He was previously admitted to AIIMS on August 18 after he suffered post-COVID ailments days after his recovery from coronavirus disease which he contracted in early August. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 2 and received treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

He was discharged after testing negative on August 14 only to re-admitted in AIIMS days after to treat his post-COVID syndromes on August 18. He had complained of breathing issues then.

(With inputs from IANS)

