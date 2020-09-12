PM Modi on coronavirus: No carelessness till vaccine is found

Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that till the time there is a medicine or vaccine developed for the infectious disease, we can't afford to be careless.

As world impatiently awaits the arrival of coronavirus vaccine for civilian use and hope for the start of the beginning of life moving towards pre-COVID era, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday has said that till the time there is a medicine or vaccine developed for the infectious disease, we can't afford to be careless.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of 1.75 lakh houses built in the rural areas, PM Modi said, "Jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi means till the time we have don't have a vaccine for coronavirus, no one should act careless. The houses in the rural areas have been built in Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for strengthening the poor in order to remove poverty. He said the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is aimed at empowering the poor.

"To remove poverty, we have to strengthen the poor and this scheme is aimed at empowering them only," he said. Modi also interacted with some of the beneficiaries of the project.

