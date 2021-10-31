Follow us on Image Source : PTI On Gujarat visit, Amit Shah to address 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas' today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address the 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas' (National Unity Day) function at Kevadiya in Gujarat on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Rome for the G20 Summit at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, will address the function through a recorded video message.

National Unity Day is celebrated in India on October 31. It was introduced by the Central government in 2014. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel who had a major role in the political integration of India.

Earlier today, Home Minister Amit Shah paid floral tribute at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia, on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

Twenty-three medal winners in the Olympic Games, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, including Manpreet Singh, the captain of India's Bronze winning Men's Hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics also participated in the event.

On the occasion of the 75th year of India's Independence, 75 cyclists from ITBP, SSB, CISF, CRPF and BSF, who have travelled approximately 9,000 km from various parts of the country to Kevadiya, took part in the event.

A total of 101 motorcyclists from police of the states of Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat, who have travelled from the East, South, North and West of the country to Kevadiya covering approximately 9,200 km were seen participating in the event.

