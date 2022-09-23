Amit Shah goes ballistic on Nitish Kumar in Bihar: 'In 2014, aap naa ghar ke rahe the, naa ghaat ke'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Amit Shah in Purnea in Bihar

Amit Shah in Bihar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a two-day visit to Bihar to prepare the party to become a formidable force ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to counter the Mahagathbandhan government in the state came down heavily on chief minister Nitish Kumar. This was Shah's first trip to the state after Nitish Kumar parted ways with the BJP and joined hands with RJD, Congress and others to form a grand alliance government in the state.

"Today when I'm here in border districts, duo of Lalu Yadav (RJD chief) & (CM) Nitish Kumar have stomachache. They want to instill unrest. With Nitish Ji sitting on Lalu Ji's lap, I'm here to tell you border districts are a part of India...fear not," said Amit Shah in Purnea while addressing 'Jana Bhavna Mahasabha' and added, "In 2014, you (Bihar CM Nitish Kumar) only had 2 LS seats, 'naa ghar ke rahe the, naa ghaat ke'. Let the 2024 LS elections come, Bihar public will wipe out Lalu-Nitish duo. We're, with full majority, going to come to power here in 2025 polls."

He also questioned Nitish's political stability. "Can Nitish babu become the PM by changing political alliances? He has betrayed many since he entered politics. Lalu ji, beware that Nitish babu might sit in Congress's lap tomorrow leaving you behind," Shah said.

To give further impetus to the party, the Bihar unit of the BJP has come up with a new slogan urging people to support the party for the development of the state. The party has introduced the slogan "Aao chale Bhajpa ke sath, Kare Bihar ka Vikash" (let's support BJP for the development of Bihar).

