Amit Shah expresses concern over rising coronavirus cases in CAPFs

Image Source : TWITTER/PIB Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a review meeting with heads of CAPFs on Friday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed concern over the rising instances of coronavirus infections in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), in a review meeting with the Director Generals (DGs) of the central forces in New Delhi on Friday. During the meeting, Shah also discussed measures to check the further spread of the infection among the paramilitary forces, a tweet put out by the ministry spokesperson said.

The meeting comes in the wake of as many as 381 cases of coronavirus being reported in the ranks of Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sahastra Seema Bala (SSB), as of Thursday evening.

Reportedly, BSF reported 152 coronavirus infections, the CRPF 158, the CISF 22, ITBP 45 and the SSB four cases, as of Thursday.

(More infections have been reported from the CAPF on Friday. This story will be updated when there is more clarity on the new cases).

