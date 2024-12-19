Amit Shah chairs high-level meet to review security situation in Jammu and Kashmir: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Security situation in Jammu and Kashmir: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (December 19) chaired a high-level security meeting focusing on key security issues, particularly related to Jammu and Kashmir, sources said. This was the first such meeting on the Union territory since the assembly elections were held there during September-October.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, along with senior officials from the Army, paramilitary forces, Jammu and Kashmir administration, intelligence agencies, and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), participated in the meeting.

First review meeting after assembly elections

This was Shah's first meeting to assess the security situation in the Union Territory following the recent assembly elections, which resulted in a National Conference government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

After the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two UTs in 2019, law and order in Jammu and Kashmir comes under the central government.

Home Minister had detailed discussion on security roadmap

The Home Minister held a detailed discussion on the security roadmap for 2025, according to sources.

Jammu and Kashmir continues to witness sporadic terror incidents. On October 20, a terror attack in central Kashmir claimed seven lives, following earlier attacks targeting outsiders working in the Valley.

Shah's meeting is expected to address these incidents and explore measures to prevent such attacks in the future, the sources added.

Official data reveals that 142 terrorists were eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, while the number has dropped to around 45 so far this year. Civilian casualties also declined from 50 in 2019 to 14 by early November this year.

(With PIT Inputs)

