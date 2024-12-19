Thursday, December 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Kulgam: 5 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces, cordon-and-search operation launched

Kulgam: 5 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces, cordon-and-search operation launched

The search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Srinagar Published : Dec 19, 2024 7:54 IST, Updated : Dec 19, 2024 8:35 IST
Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in
Image Source : PTI Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Kulgam

At least five terrorists have been reportedly killed after an encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, officials said. Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation at Kadder in the Behibagh area of the district on Wednesday night following information about the presence of suspected terrorists there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

In November, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), laid down his life in a gunfight with the terrorists in Kishtwar district. Three other soldiers were also injured in the encounter in Keshwan forests when the joint search parties of the army and police intercepted a group of terrorists responsible for the recent killing of two village defence guards.

Two terrorists were also killed in November in an overnight encounter with security forces in Baramulla district. Their identification and affiliation are being ascertained, the Kashmir Zone police posted on X. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists following the encounter which started on Thursday night after the security forces launched an intelligence-based operation.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement