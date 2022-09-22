Amit Shah Bihar visit: Is the Home Minister coming to give Bihar special status? says Tejashwi Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav

Amit Shah Bihar visit: A day before Union Home Minister's Bihar tour, deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav targeted Amit Shah and questioned his purpose of visit. Shah's consecutive rallies are scheduled on Friday in Purnia and Saturday in Kishanganj districts. These two districts are considered as Muslim-dominated districts of Seemanchal region.

The deputy chief minister also questioned if the Centre will give special status to Bihar. "We want to ask Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will Centre give special status to Bihar? What's the motive of his visit here? When he comes here he'll say that there's jungle raj in Bihar, will speak against Muslims & incite Hindus, that's all they do," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Meanwhile, ahead of Amit Shah's rallies in Seemanchal region, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at the offices of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Purnia, Aurangabad and Araria districts on Thursday.

Separate teams of NIA reached the PFI offices of Purnia and Araria on Thursday morning and investigated the documents available in them. Besides Bihar, NIA also conducted raids in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as well.

Sources have said that 106 persons belonging to PFI were also arrested during the raid. NIA sources have said that this would be the biggest raids conducted in the country on the PFI.

Following the raid, BJP's firebrand leader and MP Giriraj Singh slammed Janata Dal-United Chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for making the state as a shelter home for terrorists. He also blamed that both the leaders are trying to make PFI a cultural organisation in the state.

