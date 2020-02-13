Statements like 'goli maro' should not have been made: Amit Shah after Delhi poll debacle

Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP suffered because of hate statements made by party leaders: Amit Shah after polls debacle

After the humiliating defeat in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the party may have suffered the loss because of the hate statements made by some of the party leaders. He said that statements like 'goli maro' and 'Indo-Pak match' should not have been made and that the party distanced itself from such remarks.

Shah accepted that his assessment on Delhi elections was wrong. He said, "We do not fight elections just for victory or defeat; BJP is a party which believes in expanding its ideology."

Speaking at an event in New Delhi, the Home Minister said that the Delhi elections result is not a mandate on CAA and NRC.

Shah also said that anyone who wants to discuss issues related to CAA with him can seek time from his office. "(We) will give time within three days," he added.

BJP was routed in the Assembly election bagging only 8 seats, while the AAP swept back to power with 62 seats out of 70 assembly seats.