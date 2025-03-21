Cinema halls in Kashmir now remain open during evenings: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha Union Minister Amit Shah said that there has been a 70 per cent reduction in terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and terror incidents have gone down significantly since the abrogation of Article 370.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday speaking in the Rajya Sabha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought in a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and in the past ten years security has heightened in the country. Amit Shah was replying to questions about the functioning of the Home Ministry.

"21 Members presented their views here. In a way, efforts were made to cover the dimensions of several works of MHA. First of all, I express my gratitude to thousands of State Police and central paramilitary force jawans who made the supreme sacrifice to strengthen the country's internal security as well as borders," Amit Shah said.

Shah said that by abrogating Article 370, Modi govt fulfilled Constitution framers' dream of 'one Constitution, one flag'. "Cinema halls in Kashmir now remain open during evenings, G20 meeting happened, Muharram procession took place. Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and Northeast, left extremism were impeding country's growth; 92,000 people lost lives," he said.

He said that there has been a 70 per cent reduction in terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and terror incidents have gone down significantly.