Amid escalating violence, 5 IPS officers transferred out of Delhi

As the national capital is gripped by escalating violence, five IPS officers of Delhi Police were transferred on Wednesday. SD Mishra who was the ACP of Rohini is now posted as ACP Traffic. Meanwhile, MS Randhawa ACP (Central District) posted as ACP (Crime), Pramod Mishra DCP (EOW) posted as DCP (Rohini) and S Bhatia DCP IGI Airport posted as DCP (Central District) have also been transferred.

Rajeev Ranjan who was the Staff Officer to Commissioner of Police (CP) has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), IGI Airport.

The Delhi police has also shared contact numbers of police personnel who are at various hospitals for those desirous of seeking information on victims admitted following communal violence in the northeast part of the national capital.

The death toll in northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law rose to 20 on Wednesday, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged that the situation has become "alarming" and the Army should be called in as police are "unable to control it".

