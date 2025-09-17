Amid demographic debate, BJP releases AI video showing Muslim dominated Assam; Opposition lashes out The video posted on the BJP's Assam unit on its X account shows AI-generated visuals of the northeastern state under a Muslim majority population.

Guwahati:

Amid a debate over the changing demographic of Assam and the influx of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar, a political row has erupted after the BJP posted an AI-generated video showing the likely condition of the northeastern state with a Muslim-majority population.

The video, posted on the official X handle of the Assam BJP (@BJP4Assam), suggested that the state faces a "Muslim takeover" and would go on to have legalisation of beef if the BJP were not in power.

The post drew sharp criticism from several political leaders, including Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who accused the BJP of seeking to create a "Muslim-free India."

What the video shows

Titled "Assam without BJP", the video shows people from the Muslim community in majority in Assam's tea estates, amusement parks and Guwahati's airport and cricket stadium.

These visuals are captioned with assertions that Assam will face "beef legalisation" and depiction of Rahul gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi in the backdrop of a Pakistan flag with the caption "Pakistan Link Party".

Congress, Owaisi lash out at BJP

Assam Congress chief and Lok Sabha deputy opposition leader Gaurav Gogoi criticised the video, saying it distorted Assamese society and its traditions.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at the BJP over the video, saying the "disgusting AI video" showing a Muslim-majority Assam if only meant for fear-mongering and gathering votes. Owaisi further claimed the existence of Muslims is a problem for the BJP.

"BJP Assam has posted a disgusting AI video that shows a Muslim-majority Assam if there was no BJP. They are not fear-mongering just for votes, this is the repulsive Hindutva ideology in true form," he wrote in a post on X.

"The very existence of Muslims in India is a problem for them, their dream is a Muslim-mukt bharat. Besides this constant whining, they’ve no vision for India," he added.