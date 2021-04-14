Ambedkar Jayanti: Delhi CM, LG pay homage to Babasaheb

Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal pay homage to Babasaheb on Ambedkar Jayanti

April 14th marks the birth anniversary of the Father of the Indian Constitution, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar. On the occasion, Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday paid homage to him saying his ideology and ideals continue to inspire people.

"Homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. The ideology and ideals of Baba Saheb inspire us even today," Baijal said in a tweet.

"Tributes to Constitution maker Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. Baba Saheb was a supporter of social justice harmony, eradication of social ills, and constitutional sovereignty. His ideology and ideals remain to be always followed by us," Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier today, PM Narendra Modi also paid his tribute to Babasaheb. He tweeted, "I bow to Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on #AmbedkarJayanti. His struggle to bring the marginalized sections of the society into the mainstream will continue to be an example for every generation".

Ambedkar spent his fighting against inequalities, bringing social reforms, and propagating progressive ideologies. He also had an instrumental contribution in forming the Indian Constitution.

The nation is celebrating his 130th birth anniversary this year. He has bestowed the highest civilian award of the country, Bharat Ratna, in 1990.

