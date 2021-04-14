Ambedkar Bhim Jayanti 2021: Importance and significance of BR Ambedkar’s 130th birth anniversary

Image Source : PTI BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary will be celebrated on April 14

Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: The birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. Born on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar spent his life working for the upliftment of the backward communities- Dalits, minorities, Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST) and was remembered for architecting the constitution of the country.

PM Narendra Modi recently announced to celebrate the birth anniversaries of B R Ambedkar and Jyotiba Phule as 'Tika Utsav', the four-day festival aims to achieve maximum vaccination coverage for the priority groups (ages above 45). The central government also announced a holiday on April 14.

PM Modi pays tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary.

"I bow to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on AmbedkarJayanti. His struggle to bring the marginalised sections of the society into the mainstream will continue to be an example for every generation," Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi.

BR Ambedkar's 130th birth anniversary: Importance and significance Of Bhim Jayanti

- Being a Dalit, Ambedkar protested against the social injustices faced by the backward communities in the country. He highlighted the hardships faced by Dalits in his famous essay- "No peon, no water". The essay recollects the time when Ambedkar was denied drinking water. The government of India enacted the Prevention of Atrocity (POA) Act on March 31, 1995 to protect the Dalit rights

- Ambedkar also called as the 'Father of The Indian Constitution' as during his tenure as law minister of India from August 29, 1947, to January 24, 1950, he architect the country's constitution which came into force on January 26, 1650

- He also played an integral role in shaping the country's economy. Ambedkar established the Finance Commission of India in 1951 and took an important role in constituting the Reserve Bank of India which functions on guidelines and ideas set by him

- For his contribution, Ambedkar was posthumously conferred Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award on March 31, 1990.

Inspiring quotes by Ambedkar

"Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men."

"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved. Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of age."

