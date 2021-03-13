Image Source : FILE PHOTO Amarnath Yatra to begin on June 28

The annual Amarnath Yatra will begin on June 28 and will conclude on August 22.

The pilgrimage usually starts in June-July on the traditional 36-km-long Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter 14-km-long Baltal route in Ganderbal district. It concludes in August, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

A senior army officer on Tuesday said the security situation in the restive south Kashmir has witnessed significant improvement and that the army is prepared to meet challenges like the threat of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and the conduct of incident-free annual Amarnath Yatra.

A testimony to the improved situation was the huge influx of tourists to the Valley including at south Kashmir's Pahalgam resort, the officer said.

The officer said the summer months ahead were a challenge for the security forces, especially in view of the expected rush of tourists and the Amarnath yatra.

READ MORE: Amarnath Yatra cancelled this year due to coronavirus pandemic

Latest India News