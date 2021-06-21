Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE No Amarnath Yatra this year due to Covid; online 'aarti' for devotees

The annual Amarnath pilgrimage will not take place this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, "aarti" will be facilitated online for the devotees.

The decision was announced by Liueutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha after discussions with the shrine board.

The 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of Himalayas, is scheduled to start from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal on June 28 and culminate on August 22.

The pilgrimage was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Last week, Manoj Sinha attended a meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take stock of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, besides development initiatives. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, top security and intelligence officers of central government and Jammu and administration were a part of the meeting.

