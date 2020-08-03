Amarnath Yatra 2020 concludes after final pooja by Mahant Deependra on Shravan Purnima

Monday, August 03, 2020
     
On the auspicious occasion of Shravan Purnima, the custodian of the holy mace, Mahant Deependra Giri, along with other sadhus, travelled to the holy Amarnath Shrine for final Puja. He was airlifted from Srinagar via a helicopter. Traditional rituals and pujan were performed chanting Vedic Hymn at the holy shrine wherein Lord Shiva recounted ‘Amar-Katha’ to Goddess.

Manzoor Mir Manzoor Mir
Srinagar Updated on: August 03, 2020 19:15 IST
On the auspicious occasion of Shravan Purnima, the custodian of the holy mace, Mahant Deependra Giri, along with other sadhus, travelled to the holy Amarnath Shrine for final Puja. He was airlifted from Srinagar via a helicopter. Traditional rituals and pujan were performed chanting Vedic Hymn at the holy shrine wherein Lord Shiva recounted ‘Amar-Katha’ to Goddess.

Only a selected number of Sadhus were allowed into the holy cave due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The holy mace reportedly reached the cave at about 8:00 am on Monday.

With these final rituals, the Amarnath Yatra for 2020 has officially concluded.

