Amarnath Yatra 2020 concludes after final pooja by Mahant Deependra on Shravan Purnima

On the auspicious occasion of Shravan Purnima, the custodian of the holy mace, Mahant Deependra Giri, along with other sadhus, travelled to the holy Amarnath Shrine for final Puja. He was airlifted from Srinagar via a helicopter. Traditional rituals and pujan were performed chanting Vedic Hymn at the holy shrine wherein Lord Shiva recounted ‘Amar-Katha’ to Goddess.

Only a selected number of Sadhus were allowed into the holy cave due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On the auspicious occasion of 'Shravan-Purnima.Traditional rituals and Pujan were performed chanting Vedic Hymn at Holy Shrine of Amarnath.With this the Amarnath Yatra for 2020 concluded.

The holy mace reportedly reached the cave at about 8:00 am on Monday.

With these final rituals, the Amarnath Yatra for 2020 has officially concluded.

