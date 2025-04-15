Amarnath Yatra 2025 registration begins: Check step-by-step process, dates and other details Amarnath Yatra 2025: The Yatra is all set to commence on July 3 this year, simultaneously from both routes--the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district. The Yatra will culminate on August 9 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Amarnath Yatra 2025: The much-awaited registration for the annual Amarnath Yatra kicked off on Tuesday with great enthusiasm as eager pilgrims thronged designated bank branches across the country. Devotees were seen queuing up early in the morning in Jammu, hoping to secure a spot in the first batch of yatris to visit the revered Amarnath shrine this year. The 38-day-long pilgrimage is set to commence from July 3, offering two distinct routes for devotees — the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam route in south Kashmir's Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The yatra will culminate on August 9, which will also coincide with the Raksha Bandhan festival this year.

Dates for the yatra were announced by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on March 5 during the 48th Board meeting of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) at Raj Bhawan. The board also proposed various measures and interventions to further improve the facilities and services for the devotees. Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, which manages the annual pilgrimage, has designated a total of 540 bank branches across the country for advance registration of pilgrims, in addition to the online facility for registration on its website which started on Monday. According to the board, no one below the age of 13 or above 75 and women with more than six weeks' pregnancy shall be registered for the pilgrimage.

The Amarnath Yatra is a prominent Hindu pilgrimage to the Amarnath Cave, situated in the South Kashmir Himalayas. Each year, a large number of devotees embark on this holy journey to venerate a naturally formed ice Lingam, which is considered to be a divine representation of Lord Shiva. For this year's yatra, it is compulsory to complete the registration procedure in advance.

Step-by-step online registration process:

Visit to the official website of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) and select the Advance Registration option.

Thoroughly review all the guidelines, including the Do's and Don'ts. After reading, click on "I Agree" and then proceed by selecting "Register."

Enter your personal information, attach a passport-size photograph, and upload a scanned copy of the mandatory Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC).

A One-Time Password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number for verification.

A payment link will be sent to you within two hours to pay the registration fee. The registration fee for the yatra is expected to be Rs 220 per person.

Once the payment is successfully processed, you can download your Yatra Registration Permit from the portal.

Amarnath Yatra 2025: How to register offline?

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has also provided offline registration facilities for those who prefer in-person registration. Centres like Vaishnavi Dham, Panchayat Bhawan, and Mahajan Hall are issuing token slips -- usually three days before the selected yatra date. Pilgrims then go to Saraswati Dham the next day for a health check-up and formal registration. On the same day, they are required to visit the RFID card centre in Jammu to collect their card and finalise the registration. Whether registering online or offline, devotees are advised to complete all steps in advance and ensure they have all the necessary documents.

