Amarinder Singh should quit Congress and join BJP-led NDA: Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has suggested that Captain Amarinder Singh should quit the Congress and join the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA. Speaking to ANI, Athawale said that Singh can help the NDA grab power in Punjab. Athawale, who heads the Republican Party of India (Athawale group), said that "everyone in the NDA is equally respected".

"I would like to ask Captain Amarinder Singh what is the use of staying in a party which has humiliated you. I request him to leave the Congress party and join the NDA led by Narendra Modi," Athawale said.

"Everyone in the NDA is equally respected. Amarinder Singh can be of good use to bring the NDA to power in Punjab," he added. Notably, Punjab is slated to go to polls early next year.

Hitting out at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Athawale cited the Congress leader's ties with Pakistan. He said that Amarinder Singh is right that "Sidhu is a deceiver".

Amarinder resigned from the CM's post on Saturday after months of a political tussle with Sidhu. Amarinder after his resignation, said that he felt "humiliated" adding that he had been summoned thrice by the central leadership in the past two months.

