Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Amarinder 'architect of farm laws', Captain responds

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday reacted to the state's Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's remark calling the former the 'architect of farm laws', and said that Sidhu is clueless about Punjab and its farmers' interests.

Calling Sidhu a fraud and a cheat, Captain Amarinder Singh said that it is hilarious that his comments come at a time when the Punjab Congress government is going to promote its upcoming Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit.

"What a fraud and cheat you are @sherryontopp! You’re trying to pass off my 15-year-old crop diversification initiative as connected with #FarmLaws, against which I’m still fighting and with which I’ve linked my own political future!," the former Punjab CM said on Twitter.

"It’s obvious @sherryontopp you’re clueless about Punjab’s & its farmers’ interests. You clearly don’t know the difference between diversification & what the #FarmLaws are all about. And yet you dream of leading Punjab. How dreadful if that ever happens!," the Captain further wrote. "And it’s hilarious @sherryontopp that you’ve chosen to post this video at a time when @INCPunjab govt is going all out to promote its upcoming Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit. Or are you opposed to that too?"

Sidhu's remark came two days after Amarinder Singh said he would launch his own political party and that he was hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP, provided the ongoing farmers' stir against farm laws was resolved in the agriculturists' interest.

Amarinder Singh, who faced an unceremonious exit from the state government last month, had also said that he was looking at an alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups.

"The architect of three black laws… Who brought Ambani to Punjab's kisani… Who destroyed Punjab's farmers, small traders and labour for benefiting one-two big corporates," Sidhu tweeted in an apparent reference to farmers' allegations that big corporates will dictate terms to agriculturists with the passage of these laws."

