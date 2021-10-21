Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE 'Don’t forget Congress took in Sidhu after...': Amarinder Singh takes on Harish Rawat's 'secularism' jibe

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that it is correct for the state party in-charge Harish Rawat to lecture him on 'secularism'. The announcement by Captain of a possible alliance with the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections had started a war of words between the senior leader and many other Congressmen.

While making a strong objection to Rawat's comments, Captain didn't miss to mention his arch-rival and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. "Stop talking about secularism @harishrawatcmukji. Don’t forget @INCIndia took in @sherryontopp after he was with @BJP4India for 14 years. And where did Nana Patole and Revnath Reddy come from if not RSS? And Pargat Singh was with @Akali_Dal_ for 4 years!’ Amarinder tweeted.

He goes on, "And what are you doing with @ShivsenaComms in Maharashtra? Or are you saying @harishrawatcmuk Ji that it’s ok to join forces with so-called communal parties as long as it suits @INCIndia purpose. What’s this if not sheer political opportunism?’ ‘Today you’re accusing me of helping my rival @Akali_Dal_ for 4 and a half years @harishrawatcmuk ji. Is that why you think I’ve been fighting court cases against them for the last 10 years? And why I’ve won @INCIndia all elections in Punjab since 2017?"

Reiterating his observation that Sidhu is an 'unstable' person Captain said, "You’re apprehension I’ll damage @INCIndia interests in Punjab. Fact is @harishrawatcmuk ji, the party has damaged its own interests by not trusting me and giving @INCPunjab into the hands of an unstable person like @sherryontopp who’s only loyal to himself’"

The day Captain Amarinder Singh had announced that he is going to float a new party and may lend support to the BJP, Harish Rawat had said, "it seems that he has killed the secular Amarinder within him... and how can he forgive the BJP for keeping the farmers on Delhi borders since the last one year."

The Punjab unit has been asked to keep an eye on the movements of the rebels and to pacify them ahead of the elections and dissuade them from joining the former Chief Minister.

