My rivals will neither win votes nor people’s hearts: Amarinder a day ahead of his party launch

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh upped his ante against his detractors on Tuesday and warned that their 'low-level political games' can't defeat him. He further asserted that they would neither win votes nor people’s hearts with such tactics. Singh is expected to announce the launch of his own political party — the Punjab Lok Congress — on Wednesday ahead of the Assembly elections slated for early next year.

"From personal attacks they’ve now stooped to threats and harassment of my supporters in Patiala and elsewhere. Let me tell my rivals they can’t defeat me with such low-level political games. They will neither win votes nor people’s hearts with such tactics." Singh said.

"Those who have stood by me have done so because they believe in & want to continue working for Punjab’s peace and development. They will not be scared away by such petty acts of intimidation or persecution. We will continue to fight for Punjab’s future," he added.

Amarinder had resigned as the Punjab chief minister last month amid a bitter power tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu.

An indication about his announcement to launch his party came on Tuesday when his media advisor Raveen Thukral extended an invite to the media for Amarinder Singh's press briefing in Chandigarh.

Formally saying goodbye to the Congress which made him the Chief Minister of Punjab twice and the state party President thrice, an "upset" Amarinder Singh last week said that he would soon announce the launch of his own political party to serve the interests of the people, including the farmers who've been fighting for their rights for over a year now.

He also said he is hopeful of a seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP for next year's Assembly elections in the state, if the farmers' issues are resolved in their interest. He added that he would not rest until he can secure the future of his people and his state.

After his resignation, Amarinder Singh held meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, triggering speculations he could join the BJP.

"Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal and external threats. I promise my people that I will do what it takes to ensure peace and security, which is today at stake," read an earlier tweet by Amarinder Singh.

After months of infighting within the Congress, Amarinder Singh had submitted his resignation as Chief Minister on September 18.

