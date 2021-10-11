'Our worst fears coming true...': Captain Amarinder Singh after recent terror attacks in Kashmir

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE Lt Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman said, "Five soldiers including JCO, who suffered critical injuries in an encounter with the terrorists, were evacuated to a nearby medical facility, but they succumbed to injuries.

Former Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday, reacting to soldiers killed during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Poonch, said that terrorism is increasing in Kashmir as Pakistan-backed Taliban is taking over Afghanistan.

"Our worst fears are coming true. With the Pakistan-backed Taliban taking over Afghanistan, terrorism is increasing in Kashmir. Minorities are being selectively targeted & now five soldiers have been killed in action in the Surankote sector. We need to deal with it decisively and firmly," the Army Veteran wrote on Twitter.

Five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were killed on Monday in a gunfight with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Lt Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman said, "Five soldiers including JCO, who suffered critical injuries in an encounter with the terrorists, were evacuated to a nearby medical facility, but they succumbed to injuries.

