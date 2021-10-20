Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Amarinder Singh an 'opportunist', 'backstabbed' Congress, says Punjab deputy CM Randhawa

Congress attacks Amarinder Singh: Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa launched an all out attack on Amarinder Singh calling him an 'opportunist' after reports emerged that the former state chief minister may launch his own party and ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Randhawa said that Captain Amarinder Singh has 'backstabbed' the Congress on a number of occasions.

"I am feeling very sad that Captain Amarinder Singh had decided to form his own party. This person was given respect and important positions by the party. He backstabbed Congress from time to time," Randhawa said.

Randhawa added, "Captain Amarinder Singh has destroyed himself by announcing a seat arrangement with BJP, whom he has always abused. BJP should hold an enquiry on Amarinder Singh over his whereabouts after the resignation in 1984 and his relation with Pakistan."

Expressing his shock, Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat said, "If he wants to eat crow & go with BJP, he can. Who can stop him if he can't stay with his old commitment to secularism? He was considered a symbol of 'Sarvdharm Sambhav' &connected to Congress' traditions for long. If he wants to go, he should. Who can forgive BJP that has kept farmers at the borders for 10 months? Can Punjab forgive them for the manner in which farmers' agitation has been dealt with? His statement is really shocking. It seems he has killed the 'secular Amarinder' within him."

Amarinder to launch his own party

Announcing that he will launch his own political outfit soon, Amarinder Singh on Tuesday had said that he is hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP if the farmers' issue is resolved in their interest.

"Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal and external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake," he was quoted as saying by his media adviser in a tweet.

Amarinder Singh had resigned as chief minister of Punjab in September after a bitter feud with Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and infighting in the state unit. The party replaced him with Charanjit Singh Channi.

