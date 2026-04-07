Amaravati notified as capital of Andhra Pradesh after 12-year wait

New Delhi:

Amaravati has been officially declared the capital of Andhra Pradesh. The gazette notification was signed on April 6 under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Act, 2026, formally confirming the long-pending decision.

Decision effective from 2024

According to the notification, the declaration will be effective retrospectively from June 2, 2024. This means Amaravati will be considered the official capital from that date, even though the formal announcement has come now.

The move comes 12 years after the bifurcation of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh and the formation of Telangana in 2014.

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