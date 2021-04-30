Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Allocation plan of remdesivir to states revised due to enhanced availability: Sadananda Gowda.

Union minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, DV Sadananda Gowda on Friday said the allocation plan of anti-viral drug remdesivir for all states has been revised due to its enhanced availability on account of ramping up of its production.

The increased supply of the drug, which is being used in the treatment of COVID-19, will help in fighting the pandemic with deeper resolve, Gowda, the chemicals and fertilizers minister, said.

In a tweet, he said, "After in-depth review of enhanced availability of Remdesivir due to ramped up production, its allocation plan to all states has been revised. Its increased supply will help in fighting pandemic with deeper resolve."

A total of 18 lakh remdesivir vials are allocated to the states and union territories from April 21 to April 30, 2021, Gowda said.

Latest India News