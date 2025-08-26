'All states should compete in reforms, good governance': PM Modi's pan-India development pitch PM Modi inaugurated the first of two major projects at the Maruti Suzuki Motor plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made an inclusive pitch for India to compete for the country's reformation through pro-development policies, good governance, at a time when the whole world is looking towards India.

He made the remarks in his address after inaugurating the first of two major projects at the Suzuki Motor plant in Hansalpur, Gujarat.

The ceremony marked the rollout of the first Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara unit from the production line. This will be followed by the launch of the first plant dedicated to manufacturing hybrid battery electrodes. The event was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Japanese Ambassador Keiichi Ono.

"Today, the entire world is looking towards India. At such a time, no state should lag behind. Every state should take advantage of this opportunity. Investors coming to Hindustan should be so confused that they think, should I go to this state or that state. I invite all states, come, let's compete in Reforms, compete in Pro-Development Policies, compete in Good Governance," he said.

'Swadeshi should be our mantra'

The prime minister also said swadeshi should be everyone's life mantra, adding that the Make in India initiative has established a favourable environment for both global and domestic manufacturers.

"The world will drive electric vehicles that are made in India, Modi said, after flagging off Maruti Suzuki’s first electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, at the brand’s Hansalpur facility in Gujarat.

PM Modi asked people to buy only swadeshi products, adding it is not important who makes the investment, but what matters is that the hard work for making the product should be of Indians.

India creates win-win situation for every partner: PM Modi

Further pitching India has the perfect investment and production place for its partners and indsutries globally, the prime minister said India has a demographical advantage and skilled workforce numbers which creates a "win-win xituation for every partner of ours".

"Today, Suzuki Japan is manufacturing in India, and the cars made here are being exported back to Japan. This is not only a symbol of the strength of the relationship between India and Japan, but also reflects the global confidence in India. In a way, companies like Maruti Suzuki have become brand ambassadors of Make in India... Now, the EVs that will run in dozens of countries around the world will have written on them- Made In India," he added.

