AIMPLB president Maulana Rabe Hasni Nadvi dies at 93 due to prolonged illness; Akhilesh Yadav condoles demise

AIMPLB chief dies: In a tragic incident, the President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Maulana Rabe Hasni Nadvi died in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Thursday. According to reports, he died at the age of 93 after a prolonged illness. He is survived by three daughters.

Speaking to the media, Senior executive member of the board Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said that Nadvi breathed his last at around 3:30 pm at the Lucknow-based Islamic Educational Institute Nadwatul Ulama (Nadwa).

Four days ago (April 9), he was shifted to Lucknow from his ancestral home in Raebareli as he was suffering from pneumonia, Mahali said.

It should be mentioned here that Nadvi had been the president of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board for the last 21 years. His farewell prayers will be held at 10 pm in Nadwa and the body will be laid to rest in Raebareli on Friday.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Hazrat Maulana Syed Muhammad Rabey Hasani Nadwi Sahab, the President of @AIMPLB_Official.May Allah (SWT) grant him maghfirah and bless him with the highest rank in Jannah. We request everyone to pray for his maghfirah (sic)," AIMPLB wrote on Twitter.

Akhilesh Yadav consoles the death of Nadvi

Meanwhile, SP chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter to condole the death of Maulana Nadvi. "Extremely saddened by the demise of Hazrat Maulana Rabe Hasani Nadvi, president of All India Muslim Personal Law Board. May God give peace to the departed soul. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Soulful tribute!" he stated.

Know more about Maulana Rabe Hasni Nadvi

Born on October 1, 1929, in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, Nadwi was an Indian Sunni Islamic scholar, who also served as the chancellor of Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama and patron Islamic Fiqh Academy. He was also the vice president of the Aalami Rabita Adab-e-Islami, Riyadh, a founding member of the Muslim World League. According to reports, he was regularly listed among the 500 'Most Influential Muslims' of the world.

In 1952, Nadwi became Assistant Professor at Nadwatul Ulama, Lucknow, head of its Arabic Department in 1955, and the Dean of the Faculty of Arabic in 1970. He also received an award from Indian Council Uttar Pradesh and a Presidential Award for his contribution to the Arabic language and literature.

(With inputs from PTI)

