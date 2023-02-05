All India Muslim Personal Law Board calls uniform civil code 'irrelevant' for a multi-religious country

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi during a meeting.

AIMPLB Meeting: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday held a crucial meeting in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow where the top officials discussed a range of issues including the uniform civil code (UCC), and the Gyanvapi dispute. During the meeting, it alleged that governments demolished the houses of the people of the minority community before being proven guilty.

It urged the Assam government to stop the arrests made by police under the child marriage act. Notably, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that the drive against child marriage, launched by the state police will continue till the next Assembly elections in 2026. According to media reports, Assam police have so far arrested 2278 persons in connection with the cases related to child marriage across the state and have registered 4074 cases.

UCC is not relevant

The Board discussed the issue of the uniform civil code and said that fundamental rights provide freedom of religion to all citizens and bringing the uniform civil code would deprive citizens of the privileges given to them by the constitution. "Such a code is neither relevant nor beneficial for a multi-religious, multi-cultural and multi-lingual country like India," the Board said in a release.

According to the statement released by the organisation, it alleged that the environment of the country is not "friendly" and added some governments have been imposing laws on the minority community that contradict their personal law. The meeting, also attended by All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, is being organised at the Islamic Seminary Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow.

According to the leading Non-Government Organization of Indian Muslims for their legal and constitutional rights, people of several religions have been living in India for thousands of years and added it is important to inherit the qualities cherished by the people of the country over the decades.

The country could lead to 'disaster'

The organisation noted if the government hot continuously on the "brotherhood" of the country, it would lead to a major "disaster". Further, it urged people, stalwart leaders, religious leaders, and the media to cooperate in maintaining the brotherhood in the country.

Moreover, it urged people not to act against the laws and alleged some governments deliberately targetting minority communities, flouting the basic structure of the constitution. According to AIMPLB, the houses are demolished before proven guilty and innocents are imprisoned for years without any proper evidence.

Judiciary is the last hope

It urged the judiciary to take note of the current situation and called it the "last hope" for the minority community.

AIMPLB member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said issues faced by the community including conversion, and the Gyanvapi case were also discussed. The protection of Waqf and how it can be used for the education of the poor and Muslims, bettering the lives of women and increasing their participation in social life was also discussed.

