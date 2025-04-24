Muslim Law Board condemns Pahalgam attack, pauses Waqf Act protests for three days The AIMPLB has condemned the Pahalgam attack and announced a three-day pause in its protest campaign against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The Board expressed solidarity with the victims' families and instructed all state and district conveners to suspend protest activities during this period.

New Delhi:

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and announced a three-day pause in its ongoing protests against the new Waqf law as a mark of solidarity with the victims' families. The attack, which took place on Tuesday in Pahalgam, a prominent tourist destination in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, claimed 26 lives—mostly tourists—and left several others injured. In a condolence statement, the AIMPLB said it had decided to temporarily suspend its protest campaign against the “controversial amendments” to the Waqf Act from April 23 to April 25.

Campaign pause across states on Board's instructions

SQR Ilyas, national convener of the Majlis-e-Amal for the protection of Waqf under the AIMPLB, described the Pahalgam terror attack as “deeply tragic and strongly condemnable.” He said the Board had instructed all its state and district-level conveners to immediately halt ongoing protest activities for the next three days. However, he clarified that the campaign would resume after the mourning period ends.

Protests held in parts of Jharkhand

Meanwhile, Muslim organisations in Jharkhand’s Dumka district staged a protest on Wednesday against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Protesters marched with placards bearing slogans such as ‘Waqf bachao, Samvidhan bachao’ (Save Waqf, save Constitution) and ‘Kala kanoon wapas lo’ (Revoke the draconian law). The rally started from a local stadium and concluded at the old collectorate building.

Dumka MP Nalin Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) participated in the protest and addressed the gathering. He accused the central government of targeting the religious and social identity of Muslims. “The Waqf (Amendment) Act is a calculated attempt to seize Waqf properties. The JMM will continue to fight for the rights of minority communities,” Soren said.

(With inputs from PTI)