Image Source : FILE Aligarh Muslim University to reopen from January 13 in phased manner

After an extended long winter break, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will now reopen from January 13 in three phases. The winter break had been extended following violence during the anti-CAA protests on the campus.

According to the AMU administration, the decision to reopen the university in a phased manner was taken in a consultative meeting of deans of faculties, principals of colleges and polytechnics and other functionaries under the chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor.

In the first phase, the faculties of medicine, unani medicine, management studies and the Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology will open on January 13.

AMU officials said that the remaining exams in these faculties will commence from January 16.

The faculties of law, commerce, science, life sciences and agricultural sciences will open in the second phase on January 20 and their examinations are scheduled from January 23.

In the third phase from January 24, the faculties of arts, social sciences, international studies and theology, Polytechnics and the Community College will resume classes and their exams will begin from January 27.

Mujib Ullah Zuberi, controller of examinations, said that the detailed examination schedule has been uploaded on the varsity's website.

He added that off-campus AMU centres at Malappuram (Kerala), Murshidabad (Bengal) and Kishenganj (Bihar) will also open faculty wise in a phased manner.

According to the AMU administration, AMU schools will also open in three phases beginning January 9. Classes I to 8 will restart from January 9 and classes 10 and 12 will begin from January 13 in the first and second phases respectively.

In the final phase, classes 9 and 11 will start from January 17.