Al Falah University under fire after Delhi blast; institute's exorbitant MBBS fee raises eyebrows

Faridabad-based Al Falah University has come under the scanner following a blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, after several doctors associated with the institution were arrested by the police in connection with the incident.

As multiple agencies continue their extensive probe into the blast, details about Al Falah University’s fee structure for its five-year MBBS programme have emerged.

According to available information, the university charges Rs 74,50,000 for the MBBS course. In addition, students opting for hostel accommodation are required to pay Rs 2,93,000 per year, with the amount increasing by 6 per cent annually. A Rs 1,00,000 security deposit is also mandatory at the time of admission, while an additional Rs 35,000 must be paid before each examination.

University issues statement

Amid the ongoing probe in the Delhi blast case, Al Falah University has issued a statement distancing itself from the accused individuals, asserting that the institution has “no connection with the said persons apart from their official roles” within the university.

"We are deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same.Our thoughts and prayers are with all the innocent people affected by these distressing events," PTI quoted University Vice Chancellor Prof Bhupinder Kaur Anand as saying.

"We have also learnt that two of our doctors have been detained by the investigating agencies.We wish to make it clear that the University has no connection with the said persons apart from them being working in their official capacities with the University," the statement added.

Two doctors associated with Al Falah University arrested

Al Falah University, a private institution located in Dhauj, Faridabad district of Haryana, also operates a hospital within its campus. Authorities have arrested two individuals associated with the university, Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, in connection with Monday’s explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort that claimed 12 lives.

Initial investigations into the incident suggest that the blast may be linked to an alleged terror network recently uncovered in Faridabad.