Delhi's Akshardham Temple to reopen from October 13 with strict coronavirus norms

Image Source : PTI Delhi's Akshardham Temple to reopen from October 13

Delhi's Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple is set to reopen from October 13 under strict COVID norms which include mandatory mask use and thermal screening. However, only a limited number of people will be allowed to enter the premises of the temple between 5 pm to 7 pm.

Meanwhile, the exhibition hall of the temple will remain closed. Only the musical fountain program will remain open.

Earlier in March, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha had closed all its temples globally and suspend routine activities as part of its efforts to protect the health of volunteers, visitors and local communities.

The sect also postponed all weekly and daily sabhas, events, and festivals to be held at all BAPS Swaminarayan Shikharbaddh Mandirs, Hari Mandirs, and Satsang centres across India.

However, Darshan and Abhishek at all BAPS Swaminarayan Mandirs across India were open with no devotees inside the temple premises.

