SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tests COVID-19 positive days after returning from Haridwar

Image Source : PTI Akhilesh Yadav tests positive for COVID-19

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Confirming the development, the SP chief took to Twitter and said, "I have tested positive for coronavirus and have isolated myself."

"I am receiving treatment at home," Yadav said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also appealed to those who have come in contact with him, to get themselves tested.

"I request all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, to get themselves tested for COVID-19. Also, I request all such people to remain in isolation for a few days," Akhilesh Yadav wrote in Hindi.

Yadav, few days back, had met Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri, who recently tested positive for COVID-19. Giri was later admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences from a private nursing home in Haridwar.

Akhilesh had also met several state government officials at the same time.

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Image shows Akhilesh Yadav with Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri, who recently tested positive for COVID-19

Few days back, Yadav had said members of his party will get inoculated only after the free anti-coronavirus vaccine is administered to the poor and indirectly questioned the efficacy of the vaccines.

In January, he had termed the anti-coronavirus vaccines as "vaccine of the BJP" and said he would not take the shot, drawing a sharp retort from the ruling party which accused him of "insulting" the doctors and scientists.

"How can I trust the vaccine, which will be used for vaccination by the BJP? We cannot get vaccinated by the BJP's vaccine," the former UP chief minister had said.

Later, Yadav had clarified that he never insulted the scientists who developed the vaccines.

Latest India News