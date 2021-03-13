Image Source : PTI/FILE FIR against Akhilesh Yadav, 20 SP workers for allegedly assaulting journalists in Moradabad

An FIR has been registered against former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and 20 Samajwadi Party workers for allegedly assaulting journalists in Moradabad.

According to a PTI report, a journalist suffered injuries after being pushed by a security personnel guarding Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav as mediapersons jostled to get a byte from the leader in Moradabad on Thursday.

After the incident, Shalabh Mani Tripathi, the media advisor to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, alleged SP goons badly beat up journalists for asking questions to Yadav, threatened, humiliated and chased them away. "Many were injured," he claimed.

However, Samajwadi Party MP from Moradabad Syed Tufail Hasan, who was with Yadav during the incident, rejected the allegation and said the former CM did not refuse to talk to mediapersons.

READ MORE: Will win 350 seats in Uttar Pradesh elections, work towards abolishing EVMs: Akhilesh Yadav

Latest India News