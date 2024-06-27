In warm gesture, Akhilesh Yadav shakes hands with Amit Shah outside Parliament | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Samajwadi Party chief met Union Home Minister Amit Shah outside the Parliament on Thursday.

A fascinating video has emerged from the Parliament premises on the fourth day of the ongoing 18th Lok Sabha. Following the intense election battles and verbal exchanges, a video has surfaced showing a meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. In the video, both leaders appeared to meet each other with a cheerful demeanour and also shook hands.

Today in Parliament, President Draupadi Murmu was scheduled to deliver a speech. For this, Union Minister Amit Shah was walking up the stairs of Parliament. As the Home Minister was ascending the stairs, Kannauj MP Akhilesh Yadav was also present there. Yadav was a few steps ahead when he noticed the Home Minister approaching from behind. The video shows Shah moving forward when Yadav called out to him. To this, the Home Minister paused, and both leaders shook hands in greeting. Following this, both leaders went inside the Parliament.

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi shake hands in Lok Sabha

On Wednesday, in a rare gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi shook hands in the Lok Sabha just before they escorted Om Birla to the Chair after he was chosen as speaker of the Lower House. Soon after pro-tem Speaker B Mahtab made the announcement of Birla's election as the speaker, PM Modi went to the front benches where the Kota MP was seated. Soon Gandhi also joined Modi. After shaking hands with Birla, Rahul extended a handshake to the prime minister which Modi reciprocated.

18th Lok Sabha: Council of Ministers take oath

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of his Council of Ministers took the oath as members of the 18th Lok Sabha as its first session began on June 24. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, took oaths as Members of Parliament. Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy, Chirag Paswan, Kiren Rijiju, Nitin Gadkari, and Mansukh Mandaviya took oaths as members of the 18th Lok Sabha, amongst others. Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Giriraj Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, BJP MP Piyush Goyal, and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took oaths as members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

