PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi shake hands in rare gesture, welcome Om Birla as new Lok Sabha Speaker | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi escort Om Birla to the chair after the latter was elected as the Speaker of the House during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.

In a symbolic gesture of parliamentary unity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shook hands today at the Parliament House while welcoming Om Birla as the new Lok Sabha Speaker. This marked a significant moment in the 18th Lok Sabha, signaling bipartisan support for the newly appointed Speaker.

Historical context of Opposition leadership

Rahul Gandhi, poised to assume the role of Leader of the Opposition, continues the Gandhi family legacy in this crucial position. His mother, Sonia Gandhi, held the position from 1999 to 2004, and his father, Rajiv Gandhi, served as Leader of the Opposition from 1989 to 1990.

Evolution of the role

Since its inception in 1969 with Ram Suhag Singh, the role of Leader of the Opposition has evolved to become pivotal in India's parliamentary democracy. The position involves significant responsibilities, including the appointment of key officials such as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC), and members of crucial commissions like the CBI, NHRC, and Lokayukta.

Unopposed election of Om Birla

Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab announced Om Birla's election after the Opposition, led by Congress MP K Suresh, decided not to contest. Prime Minister Modi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accompanied Birla to the Speaker's chair, with Rahul Gandhi joining in the ceremonial proceedings.

Words of congratulations

"I congratulate you on your re-election to this chair," PM Modi remarked, expressing optimism for Birla's leadership over the next five years. He commended Birla's affable demeanor, which he believes will foster a positive atmosphere in the House.

"On behalf of the entire opposition and the INDIA alliance, congratulations," Rahul Gandhi added, emphasising Birla's role as the ultimate voice of the people in Parliament.

Also read | PM Modi congratulated Om Birla for being elected as Lok Sabha Speaker: 'It is good fortune of the House'