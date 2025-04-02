Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha: 'Waqf Bill brought to hide government's failure' Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, while speaking in Lok Sabha, slammed the BJP and said that Waqf Amendment Bill has been formulated to hide the failures of the current government.

The Lok Sabha is witnessing agitated, sarcastic and strong statements by the political leaders as the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill is tabled today. Keeping his opinion and sternly rejecting the Bill, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the Bill and hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and called the Bill an opportunity for the party to create polarisation.

Sarcastic exchange between Akhilesh Yadav and Amit Shah

Akhilesh Yadav took a sarcastic jibe at BJP for not having a national president. "The world’s largest party has not been able to pick its national president". Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded to Yadav's remarks and said, "All these parties (opposition) have to choose their national president from family members. So, they won’t have any delay. I say it to you (Akhilesh Yadav), you are the president for the next 25 years. On the other hand BJP has to choose its president from the masses."

'Whenever BJP brings up a new Bill, it hides its failure'

Opposing the bill, MP Akhilesh Yadav said, "Whenever BJP brings up a new Bill, it hides its failure. BJP is talking about identifying the land of Muslim brothers so that the issue of identifying the Hindus who have died or lost in Maha Kumbh can be covered up...Not only about the lives lost, but this government should tell where is the list of about 1,000 Hindus who have been lost and not been found yet... Union Minister (Kiren Rijiju) should tell about the land on which China has settled its villages, but so that no one creates a ruckus about the huge danger, this bill is being brought..."

"When most political parties in the country are against the Waqf Bill, why is the government pushing it forward? Why insist on passing it despite opposition?" Akhilesh Yadav questioned in the LS.

Akhilesh Yadav further claimed that the Waqf Bill is BJP's "divisive agenda". "This is a conspiracy to snatch homes and shops from crores of people in the country. When most political parties in the country are not in favor of it, there is no need to bring it. The Waqf Bill is a new form of BJP's communal politics," Akhilesh added.