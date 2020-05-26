AirAsia plane with 70 passengers on-board makes emergency landing at Hyderabad airport

Image Source : GOOGLE AirAsia plane with 70 passengers on-board makes emergency landing at Hyderbad airport

An AirAsia flight from Jaipur to Hyderabad made full emergency landing at Hyderabad airport today due to fuel issues in the aircraft. Total 70 passengers on-board.

"AirAsia India aircraft VT-IXC operating as i51543 from Jaipur to Hyderabad on 26th May 2020, encountered a technical issue and carried out a precautionary engine shut down. Handling the situation calmly in a professional manner the crew landed at Shamshabad, as scheduled," said AirAsia India spokesperson.

The spokesperson said a detailed inspection of the aircraft is being carried out, "having informed DGCA we are assisting in the investigation to establish the cause."

"AirAsia India would like to reiterate that 'Safety First' is a core value and the safety of our guests and crew is the single most important criteria in every aspect of our operations and our pilots and crew are experienced and well trained to manage these situations," the spokesperson added.

AirAsia India spokesperson further apologised for the delay on the subsequent flight and confirmed that passengers have been re-accommodated.

Low-cost carrier AirAsia India has started bookings for 21 destinations ahead of resumption of domestic flights from Monday. In a release, the airline said it would strictly follow the SOPs (standard operating procedures) and guidelines laid out by the regulatory bodies to enable safe travel.

AirAsia flights are open for booking for travel to all its 21 destinations where it flies to in the country.

The incident involving the AirAsia flight was reported on the second day of flights' resumption across the country. All domestic and international were grounded since third week of March as a nationwide lockdown was imposed to contain coronavirus transmission.

