Air pollution in Delhi: Centre announces staggered work timings for government employees

Amid Delhi's air quality remains at a very poor level, the Central Government on Thursday (November 21) announced staggering work timing for its employees. In a statement issued, the Department of Personnel Training said the government offices can be open from 9 am to 5.30 pm and 10 am to 6.30 pm. It also said the employees can pool vehicles and use public transport to minimize vehicular pollution.

"These measures may be adopted by ministries, departments, or organizations as per their functional requirements, ensuring that they should not have an adverse impact on efficiency and productivity in any manner," the order read.

"The officers/staff using personal vehicles should be encouraged to pool vehicles and to use public transport to minimize the vehicular pollution," it added.

'50% Delhi government employees to work from home'

It is pertinent to note that the Centre's decision comes after the Delhi government too announced work from home for 50% of staff given the severe-plus air pollution levels. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday announced work from home for the Delhi government office staff amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi.

“To reduce pollution, the Delhi government has decided to implement work from home in government offices. 50% of the staff in government offices will work from home,” Rai mentioned.

'Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 376'

Moreover, it is pertinent to note that the Center's move comes after a body representing the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers earlier on November 18 called for work-from-home, staggered working hours, and air purifiers in all office buildings. The body stated that the implementation of these measures is necessary to alleviate the health impact resulting from the severe pollution levels.

In a letter to the secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the CSS body said that due to poor air quality employees are experiencing symptoms such as respiratory issues, eye irritation, fatigue and general discomfort.