Air India venture sacks 4 staff after office party video goes viral days after deadly crash: Report

New Delhi:

A video showing senior executives from Air India's airport services provider, AISATS, dancing at an office party has sparked widespread outrage on social media. The backlash intensified as the footage surfaced just days after the tragic crash of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad, which claimed the lives of 270 people. In response to the controversy, four senior AISATS employees have reportedly been asked to resign.

Party amid mourning draws public ire

The now-viral video, reportedly shot at AISATS' Gurugram office, features the company's Chief Operating Officer, Abraham Zachariah, dancing alongside staff members as upbeat music plays in the background. The timing of the celebration has been widely condemned, with many calling it insensitive given that families of crash victims were still awaiting the return of their loved ones' bodies.

Here's the viral video of office party

The video quickly went viral across platforms, with users slamming the apparent lack of empathy shown by the company’s leadership. Hashtags calling for action against the officials trended online, as many demanded that AISATS publicly apologise and take stronger disciplinary action.

"At AISATS, we stand in solidarity with families affected by the tragic loss of AI 171 and deeply regret the lapse in judgment reflected in a recent internal video," an AISATS spokesperson quoted as saying by NDTV. "The behaviour does not align with our values, and firm disciplinary action has been taken against those responsible as we reaffirm our commitment to empathy, professionalism, and accountability," the spokesperson added.

What is AISATS?

Air India SATS (AISATS) is a joint venture between Air India Ltd and Singapore-based SATS Ltd. It provides ground handling and cargo services at major airports across India. As a frontline player in aviation logistics, the company plays a Key role in managing services for Air India flights, making the timing of this incident all the more controversial.

Air India plane crash

All but one of the 242 persons on board the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner were killed after it crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.39 pm on June 12. A total of 29 persons were killed on the ground. Last week, officials confirmed the recovery of the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the crash site. The black box is expected to provide critical information to help determine the cause of the deadly accident.

