Air India plane crash: Visuals of people running in Ahmedabad after accident surface | Watch

During the takeoff on Thursday, an AI-171 Air India aircraft bound for London crashed close to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ahmedabad airport. Twelve crew members and 230 passengers were on board the aircraft. The aircraft was a Boeing 787-8 twin jet operated by Air India. Now, some visuals from the crash site have surfaced online where people can be seen running away as the fire and smog of the crash can be spotted behind.

The video of Meghaninagar area near the Ahmedabad international airport was posted by PTI on their X account. In the video, women, men and cars can be seen moving away from the crash site. Even a dog can be spotted in the video. Air India Flight AI 171 was headed for London, according to the Police Control room. Firefighters hurried to the scene of the accident when thick smoke plumes were seen.

Information so far about the crash

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force are working at the plane crash site in Ahmedabad. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited Ahmedabad's Asarwa Civil Hospital, where the plane crash injured have been brought.

Air India has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Air India's statement on passengers read, "The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals."

Moreover, a senior police officer says, "As per preliminary information, a London-bound Air India flight has crashed at the doctors' hostel. Within 2-3 minutes, police and other agencies reached the spot. Almost 70-80 % of the area has been cleared. All agencies are working here."

