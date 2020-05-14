Image Source : TWITTER @AIRINDIAIN Air India to begin online and tele bookings for select international destinations from 5 pm today

Phase II of the flights operated by Air India and Air India Express for return of stranded Indians from 32 countries will start from 16th May, 2020, the airline said on Thursday.

Reservation for travel from India to select destinations in USA, UK, Australia and to Frankfurt, Paris and Singapore will commence from 05:00 pm today on http://airindia.in. People can also call on 0124 2641407/02026231407/18602331407 or do a live chat via Air India website.

Earlier on May 6, Air India opened bookings for those passengers who meet eligibility criteria and wish to travel from India to London, Singapore & select destinations in the USA on flights operating between 8th May to 14th May.

