Air India ramps up West Asia operations with 22 flights today as demand spikes across key routes

New Delhi:

Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express released an updated international schedule for Friday (March 27), confirming 22 scheduled and non-scheduled flights operating between India and major destinations in West Asia. The carriers noted that the revised plan reflects current travel patterns and operational requirements in the region. According to the statement, Air India will run four scheduled flights to and from Jeddah, with two each from Delhi and Mumbai. Two more scheduled services will operate on the Mumbai Riyadh route.

Air India Express will bolster these routes with four flights each to and from Muscat and Riyadh, the statement said. The Muscat flights will run from Delhi and Mumbai, while the Riyadh services will originate from Bengaluru and Kozhikode.

Ad hoc services to UAE to ease peak demand

Both airlines will also operate eight non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates, depending on airport slot availability and prevailing ground conditions. These additional flights are aimed at managing heavy travel demand and ensuring more capacity for passengers, as per the statement.

The press note detailed the full list of scheduled, non-scheduled and temporarily suspended services for the day. While regular flights continue on routes such as Jeddah, Riyadh and Muscat, certain airports in the UAE including Dubai and Abu Dhabi will see only non scheduled operations.

Passenger support measures and flexible rebooking

Reiterating its commitment to travellers, Air India said, "Guests booked to travel on any of the routes where Air India group's scheduled services remain temporarily suspended may conveniently rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund." Passengers can make changes through the website or the 24x7 customer care team.

Air India Express passengers with bookings from UAE airports will also receive flexible rebooking options. The airline added that it is exploring more ad hoc flights across West Asia to maintain essential connectivity and meet passenger requirements.

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