Air India plane crash: 19 dead, over 100 hospitalised; DGCA investigates | Updates

The Indian Consulate in Dubai will remain open on Saturday to help those who need assistance to travel to Kerala and provide information about the crash. Helplines: +97156 5463903, +971543090572, +971543090571, +971543090575.” The helpline number to call in Sharjah for updates is +97165970303. Air India Express has also established a helpline number in Sharjah at +971 6 5970303.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says he would visit the Karipur airport today. He further said the task would have been much more difficult if the plane had caught fire.

"Under the Vande Bharat Mission, the flight was coming from Dubai carrying 190 passengers. Pilot must have tried to bring the flight to the end of tabletop airport's runway where it skidded due to slippery conditions owing to monsoon."