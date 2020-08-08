Air India plane crash: 19 dead, over 100 hospitalised; DGCA investigates | Updates

In one of the most devastating flight accidents in recent times, an Air India Express flight from Dubai overshot the runway at Kerala's Kozhikode airport on Friday, claiming the lives of at least 19 people and injuring over 100. According to Flightradar24, the aircraft tried to land twice at the Karipur International Airport. Captain Deepak Sathe, the pilot-in-command, and his co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar were among those who died.
Air India Plane Crash: Updates
- Among those who died in the crash, two have tested positive for COVID-19. Now, the rescue teams will also have to undergo tests.
The Indian Consulate in Dubai will remain open on Saturday to help those who need assistance to travel to Kerala and provide information about the crash. Helplines: +97156 5463903, +971543090572, +971543090571, +971543090575.” The helpline number to call in Sharjah for updates is +97165970303. Air India Express has also established a helpline number in Sharjah at +971 6 5970303.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says he would visit the Karipur airport today. He further said the task would have been much more difficult if the plane had caught fire.
"Under the Vande Bharat Mission, the flight was coming from Dubai carrying 190 passengers. Pilot must have tried to bring the flight to the end of tabletop airport's runway where it skidded due to slippery conditions owing to monsoon."
- Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to visit Karipur today.
- Air IndiaExpress says two special relief flights have been arranged from Delhi and one from Mumbai for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members. AAIB, DGCA & Flight Safety Departments have reached to investigate the incident.
- At least 19 people have lost their lives in the plane crash. About 110 people were admitted to hospitals in Kozhikode and 80 to hospitals in Malappuram.
