Air India plane crash: Five videos that capture the tragedy when the London-bound flight crashed in Ahmedabad Several of the injured were taken to the city civil hospital. Thick black smoke could be seen billowing for miles around. Some camera crews accessed the crash area and showed visuals of the wreckage.

Ahmedabad :

A London-bound Air India flight carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. Several casualties were feared even as the exact death till is not known yet.

The Boeing aircraft, which could be seen losing altitude quickly, crashed in Meghaninagar area near the Ahmedabad international airport around 2 pm. "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025.

At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle," Air India posted on X. Several videos have gone viral on social emdia that captute exat moment when the London-bound flight crashed in Ahmedabad.

Five videos that capture exact moment of plane crash

Several of the injured were taken to the city civil hospital. Thick black smoke could be seen billowing for miles around. Some camera crews accessed the crash area and showed visuals of the wreckage.

Emergency responders reach the crash site

Emergency responders reached the site promptly and have launched intensive rescue, evacuation, and firefighting operations.

According to the Police Control room, the Air India Flight AI 171 was bound for London.

"On 12th Jun, 2025, M/s Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew. The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience. As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmadabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It gave a MAYDAY Call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC. Immediately after departure from Runway 23, the Aircraft fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site", said a source in the DGCA.

"Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle", Air India said in their 'X' post.

90 NDRF personnel reach for rescue operations

A total of three Natural Disaster Response Force teams have been moved from Gandhinagar to Ahmedabad, comprising of 90 personnel. Three teams from Vadodara are also moving to Ahmedabad.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen at the accident spot, and fire tenders have reached the spot. More details are awaited on the matter.

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on the plane crash

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said, "Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on the highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families."

Amit Shah speaks to Gujarat Chief Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Gujarat's Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash incident. He also assured to provide Central government assistance.

The Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, has given instructions to undertake immediate rescue and relief operations and immediate treatment of injured passengers in the wake of the Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad on a war footing.