Air India pilot dies during layover in Bali after suffering heart attack; airline issues statement

New Delhi:

An Air India pilot died in Bali on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack while on scheduled rest, the airline confirmed on Wednesday. The first officer, aged around 40, had operated a flight from Delhi to Bali a day earlier and was staying at a hotel during the mandated crew layover, an airline official said.

Air India issues statement

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said the first officer was on scheduled crew rest in Bali when he complained of severe discomfort at his hotel. "He was immediately taken to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with having suffered a heart attack. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he could not be saved," the spokesperson said.

Air India expressed deep sorrow over the pilot's death, with a spokesperson stating that the airline is in close contact with the family and is extending all possible support.

Further details could not be immediately ascertained.

Pilot had completed all mandatory medical examinations

An airline official said the pilot had undergone all mandatory medical examinations in line with regulatory requirements just a few months ago.

There was no known pre-existing medical condition, the official said, and added that the pilot had been operating well within the flying-hours limitations prescribed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

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