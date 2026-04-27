Air India flight from Mumbai to Bhopal makes emergency landing after mid-air technical snag

New Delhi:

An Air India flight travelling from Mumbai to Bhopal made a safe emergency landing on Sunday after a technical issue was reported mid-air. Flight AI-633, carrying 166 passengers and 9 crew members, alerted Air Traffic Control during the journey.

Airport officials said all safety steps were quickly put in place at Bhopal Airport. Teams from air traffic control, airline staff, security, and rescue services worked together to ensure the aircraft landed safely. No injuries or damage were reported.

The flight, which was supposed to arrive at 1 pm, landed more than two hours late at around 3:20 pm.

Air India confirms precautionary step

Air India said the pilot decided to make a precautionary landing as per safety rules after noticing a possible technical issue. The aircraft was later checked, and all passengers and crew were safely taken off the plane.

The airline arranged support for passengers after landing. Refunds were given to some travellers, while others were rescheduled for the next day or shifted to different flights. Hotel stays, transport, and meals were also provided to those affected.

Recent similar incident

Just days earlier, another Air India flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru had returned shortly after take-off due to a suspected technical issue. That aircraft also landed safely, and passengers were shifted to another flight.

The airline said such decisions are taken as a precaution and stressed that passenger safety remains its top priority.